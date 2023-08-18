Watch Now
Buddy's Place at Woolworth Theatre

We learn about the songwriters event
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 13:09:36-04

It's a special night of music at the Woolworth Theatre. Monday August 21st - the show will feature four more of Nashville’s best- Kris Allen, Kayley Bishop, hit songwriter Adam Hambrick and Lauren Mascitti. Buddy’s Place is a songwriter event that’s been around for more than a decade. Get more information at buddysplacenashville.com
or tickets to Monday's show can be found at woolworththeatre.com

