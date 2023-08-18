Buddy's Place at Woolworth Theatre

It's a special night of music at the Woolworth Theatre. Monday August 21st - the show will feature four more of Nashville’s best- Kris Allen, Kayley Bishop, hit songwriter Adam Hambrick and Lauren Mascitti. Buddy’s Place is a songwriter event that’s been around for more than a decade. Get more information at buddysplacenashville.com

or tickets to Monday's show can be found at woolworththeatre.com