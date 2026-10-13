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Buff City Soap shows us their new fall fragrances!

Buff City Soap shows us their new fall scents!
Buff City Soap shows us their new fall scents!
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Buff City Soap joins us in studio wit tips for identifying the fragrance notes and scent families you love and choosing products that complement each other!
All Buff City Soap products are free from harsh chemicals, synthetic detergents, sulfates, and parabens.

Find a Makery near you and check out their new fall fragrances here

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