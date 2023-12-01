Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Bump City Nashville shows off holiday and winter fashion for the season!

Fashion designer Tiffany Marie Troiano-Bard showed holiday and winter fashion you can wear now and throughout the season.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 17:22:06-05

Fashion designer Tiffany Marie Troiano-Bard showed holiday and winter fashion you can wear now and throughout the season.

Tiffany Marie owns Bump City Nashville and her own clothing line, Tiff Marie. Most Tiff Marie clothing is designed for pregnancy and post-partum so you can continue to wear each piece.

Bump City is the only in-person maternity store where you can try on and shop to find items to make you feel your best. To book an appointment visit, https://bumpcitynash.com/book.

Walk-ins are welcome (no appointment required) on Wednesdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018