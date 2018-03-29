Bunnies & Trains Plus Discount Tickets to Wicked
The Bunnies will be at Phillips Toy Mart through Saturday, April 7. The event is free. Phillips Toy Mart is at 5207 Harding Road. For details call (615) 352-5363 or visit www.phillipstoymart.com.
Here's how to get $25 tickets to Wicked at TPAC: Two-and-one-half hours prior to each performance, you can go to the TPAC Box Office and enter the lottery by having your name placed in a lottery drum. 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. If you are one of the lucky winners, you can buy two orchestra seat tickets for $25 each to "Wicked" performances, which run through Sunday, April 22. For more of Ms. Cheap's money-saving ideas, visit her website www.tennessean.com/cheap and follow her on Twitter @Ms_Cheap.
