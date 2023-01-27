Chef Jerod Wilcher showed us some of the menu options at this new restaurant ButterFLY Garden Brunch. ButterFLY Garden Brunch is a brunch restaurant located in the Lenox Village community at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211. On Saturday and Sunday, ButterFLY Garden offers two different seating times 11am-1pm and 2pm-4pm. Reservations are required for these days. The price is $50 per person, which includes table side bottomless brunch and bottomless mimosas for the first hour. Brunch is for adults age 21 and up ONLY. Weekdays Tuesday through Friday, 10am-3pm the restaurant offers in-house seating and to-go lunch, with menu style ordering. After 5pm, the restaurant transforms to an event space available for rental. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077.