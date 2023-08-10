ButterFLY Garden Brunch Parmesan Crusted Fries

Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFLY Garden Brunch made Parmesan Crusted Fries. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077. ButterFLY Garden Brunch is located in the Lenox Village community at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

PARMESAN CRUSTED ASPARAGUS

INGREDIENTS

Asparagus……………….. As needed

Flour (All Purpose) …… 3c

Egg Wash …………………4c

Panko Breadcrumbs…. 4c

Grated Parmesan……….1c

Salt/Pepper……………... to taste

Granulated Garlic………1Tsp

Granulated Onion………1Tsp

Season Salt ……………..1Tsp

Vegetable Oil…………….4c

DIRECTIONS:

Season asparagus with onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. Season flour with season salt. Mix the Parmesan cheese with the breadcrumbs. Dredge the asparagus into the flour. Then into the egg wash. Next dredge the asparagus into the Parmesan panko mix. Add oil into a frying pan and heat temperature to 350 degrees. Fry asparagus for approximately 1-2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Turn the asparagus cooking both sides evenly. Remove from frying oil and place on paper towels to drain access oil. Sprinkle salt over the asparagus and serve immediately. Enjoy!