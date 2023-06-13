ButterFLY Garden Brunch's Fried Mac & Cheese

Chef Jerod Wilcher from ButterFLY Garden Brunch made Fried Mac and Cheese. To make reservations or for more information, go to https://butterflygardenbrunch.com/ or call (615) 739-6077. ButterFLY Garden Brunch is located in the Lenox Village community at 6917 Lenox Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

INGREDIENTS:

Mac & cheese (cold)……. as needed

Buttermilk ……….1 c

Seasoned flour……1c

Panko breadcrumbs…. 2c

Parmesan cheese 1c

Marinara sauce……. 1c

Heavy cream ……….1/4c

Vegetable oil……… 8c

Cooking Procedure:

Heat oil to 350 degrees. While oil is heating shape the Mac & cheese into golf ball size balls. Roll the Mac balls into the seasoned flour. Remove from the flour and roll into the buttermilk. Combine the panko and Parmesan cheese together, Dredge the Mac ball into the Parmesan panko and place into the hot frying oil. Cook until golden brown. Remove from hot oil and set aside. In a small sauce pot. Add marinara and heavy cream. Simmer for two minutes. Place fried Mac balls on a plate. Put desired amount of sauce on each fried Mac balls. Garnish with more Parmesan cheese and serve immediately!!!