The Continental’s pastry chef Keaton Vasek made Butternut Squash Doughnuts. The Continental is now offering their house-made, one-of-a-kind pastries to-go. Pastry Boxes include Pastry Chef Keaton Vasek’s choice assortment of four seasonal, artisanal confections for $25. Visit the Continental at the Grand Hyatt 1000 Broadway Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37203 or go online to www.thecontinentalnashville.com to learn more.

Butternut squash doughnut with passion fruit and cocoa nib

Butternut Squash Doughnut dough

1 cup milk

2 Tablespoons butternut squash puree

1 ea egg

1 ea egg yolk

1 ea orange, zested

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

3 cups bread flour

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 Tablespoons sugar

2 packets yeast, active dry

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1 Tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 stick butter, diced and soft

Place the milk, butternut squash puree, egg, egg yolk, orange zest and vanilla paste in the bowl of a stand mixer. In a separate bowl, whisk together the bread flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, yeast, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add to the liquids in the bowl on top. Lastly, add the soft butter. Using the dough hook attachment, mix the dough on speed 1 for 5 minutes. Scrape the bowl and continue to mix on speed 4 for another 5 minutes. The dough will be tacky, but should pull from the sides of the bowl.

Transfer to a new bowl that has been sprayed with non-stick pray. Wrap the bowl tightly with plastic wrap and place in the fridge over night.

The following day, transfer the dough to a floured work surface. Roll the dough out to ½ an inch thick. Using the desired sized cutter punch the doughnuts and centers out.

Place the doughnuts on non-stick sprayed pieces of parchment paper. Allow to proof in a warm area until they have almost doubled in size.

Carefully place the doughnut with paper into oil that has been preheated to 350f. The parchment should be on top! Remove the parchment carefully and flip the doughnut after 1-2 minutes. Continue to fry until even in color on both sides. Allow to cool fully before glazing.

Butternut Squash Glaze

2 pounds confectioners sugar

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup butternut squash puree

¼ cup milk

2 drops orange food coloring

In the bowl of a stand mixer, place the confectioner’s sugar and salt. Meanwhile, in a small pot combine the butternut squash puree, milk and food coloring. Bring the liquids to a simmer. Pour into the confectioners sugar and salt. Place the bowl on the stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment, mix the together the glaze on low speed to avoid a sugar from going everywhere. Whisk until the glaze is smooth. Place in a bowl and reserve for glazing the doughnut.

Passionfruit Glaze

2 pounds confectioners sugar

2 teaspoons salt

¾ cup passion fruit juice

In the bowl of a stand mixer, place the confectioner’s sugar and salt. Meanwhile, in a small pot bring the passionfruit juice to a boil.Pour into the confectioners sugar and salt. Place the bowl on the stand mixer. Using the whisk attachment, mix the together the glaze on low speed to avoid a sugar from going everywhere. Whisk until the glaze is smooth. Place in a bowl and reserve for glazing the doughnut.

Once the doughnuts are fried and cooled, dip the doughnut into the butternut squash glaze. Using a spoon, stripe the doughnut with the passion fruit glaze. Sprinkle with cocoa nibs and enjoy!