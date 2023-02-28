Butternut Squash Soup with a Kick!

Blogger and cookbook author Sallie Swor made Butternut Squash Soup. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.thedeerone.com.

Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients:

1 tsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

16 (about) oz peeled and chopped butternut squash

4 cups chicken broth

½ tsp curry powder

1 Tbsp ½ & ½

1 Tbsp bourbon

Optional garnishes: sour cream or yogurt or cream fraiche and ground pepper

*NOTE: To make this vegetarian use vegetable broth and for a vegan option, omit cream or use coconut cream.

Directions:

In a large pot sauté onion in olive oil until soft – about 5 minutes.

Add squash, broth, and curry powder and simmer until squash is soft – about 20 minutes.

Remove from heat and cool enough to add the mixture to the blender.

Blend until smooth adding cream and bourbon at the end.

Store in the refrigerator and heat up for warm soup or serve straight from the fridge for cold.

Garnish as desired