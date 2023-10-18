Hollie Rollins owner of Savory Spice Shop made Butterscotch Pumpkin Bread. There are two Savory Spice Shops in the Nashville area: L&L Marketplace 3820 Charlotte Ave. and 324 Main St. in Franklin, TN. To learn more, visit https://www.savoryspiceshop.com/, follow @savoryspiceshop on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/SavorySpiceShopOnline/ on Facebook.

Butterscotch Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. Fine Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 (15 oz.) can unsweetened pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp. Natural Butterscotch Extract

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

1 1/2 cups butterscotch chips

Maldon Sea Salt, to sprinkle

Directions

Step 1: Prepare pans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the inside of 2, 9x5-inch loaf pans.

Step 2: Mix dry ingredients

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, Pumpkin Pie Spice, baking powder, Fine Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, and baking soda. Set aside.

Step 3: Mix wet ingredients

In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sugar, sour cream, oil, and Natural Butterscotch Extract until fully combined. Add eggs one at a time, whisking until smooth after each addition.

Step 4: Combine

Add dry ingredients to the large bowl with wet ingredients. Using a rubber spatula, stir until fully combined. Stir in pecans and butterscotch chips, reserving a handful of each to sprinkle on top.

Step 5: Bake

Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Sprinkle reserved pecans and butterscotch chips over both loaves. Bake for 40 to 45 min. or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove pans from oven and let cool for 15 min. before removing loaves to a wire rack. Cool loaves completely before slicing and serving.