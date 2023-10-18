Hollie Rollins owner of Savory Spice Shop made Butterscotch Pumpkin Bread. There are two Savory Spice Shops in the Nashville area: L&L Marketplace 3820 Charlotte Ave. and 324 Main St. in Franklin, TN. To learn more, visit https://www.savoryspiceshop.com/, follow @savoryspiceshop on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/SavorySpiceShopOnline/ on Facebook.
Butterscotch Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. Pumpkin Pie Spice
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. Fine Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 (15 oz.) can unsweetened pumpkin puree
1 1/2 cups brown sugar
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 tsp. Natural Butterscotch Extract
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans
1 1/2 cups butterscotch chips
Maldon Sea Salt, to sprinkle
Directions
Step 1: Prepare pans
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease the inside of 2, 9x5-inch loaf pans.
Step 2: Mix dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, Pumpkin Pie Spice, baking powder, Fine Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, and baking soda. Set aside.
Step 3: Mix wet ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, sugar, sour cream, oil, and Natural Butterscotch Extract until fully combined. Add eggs one at a time, whisking until smooth after each addition.
Step 4: Combine
Add dry ingredients to the large bowl with wet ingredients. Using a rubber spatula, stir until fully combined. Stir in pecans and butterscotch chips, reserving a handful of each to sprinkle on top.
Step 5: Bake
Divide batter evenly between prepared pans. Sprinkle reserved pecans and butterscotch chips over both loaves. Bake for 40 to 45 min. or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove pans from oven and let cool for 15 min. before removing loaves to a wire rack. Cool loaves completely before slicing and serving.