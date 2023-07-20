Cabaret on Stage at TPAC

Studio Tenn artistic director Patrick Cassidy gave us a preview of Cabaret on Stage. Studio Tenn and Tennessee Performing Arts Center co-present their unique Cabaret on Stage series for a third exciting year. The 2023 Cabaret on Stage series features three intimate evenings on the stage in the Tennessee Performing Art Center’s Polk Theater with legendary Broadway performers, including Jason Danieley (The Full Monty, Pretty Woman: The Musical) – July 22; Ken Page (CATS, The Wiz – August 19) and Emily Skinner (Side Show; Billy Elliot; New York, New York – September 30). To purchase tickets, go to https://www.tpac.org/events-tickets/2023-cabaret-on-stage/. For more information about the 2022-23 season of Cabaret on Stage, visit https://www.studiotenn.org/.

