Cafe Coco's Nashville Breakfast Bowl

Chef Asa Martinez from Café Coco made the restaurant’s popular Nashville Breakfast Bowl. Café Coco is located at 210 Louise Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. To see the menu or for more information visit, https://www.cafecoco.com/ or call (615) 321-COCO (2626).

CAFÉ COCO’S NASHVILLE BREAKFAST BOWL

1/4 c green bell peppers, diced

1/4 c red onions, diced

1/4 c tomatoes, diced

2 slices of bacon, chopped

4 oz sausage of your choice

2 slices gouda cheese

3 large eggs

1/4 c milk or water

Tater tots, cooked

Your favorite white gravy

DIRECTIONS:

Saute all meat together and cook until golden brown.

Add peppers and onions half-way through.

Scramble eggs with milk or water. Add tomatoes to pan before you add eggs to medium heat.

Cook until eggs are firm then add gouda cheese (add a little bit of water to help cook and melt cheese). Cover with lid.

Layer tater tots on bottom of bowl. Then add the gravy and egg mixture. Enjoy!