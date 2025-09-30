Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Caitlin Spears tells us about Pilates, Lattes, and Pink for a Cause!

Caitlin Spears, model-turned-entrepreneur, certified health coach, founder of Complete by Caitlin, and Fiance to James Maslow of Big Time Rush is hosting an exclusive health and wellness experience on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Conrad Nashville.

This event is designed to bring together Nashville’s health-conscious community, industry leaders, and wellness enthusiasts for a day filled with empowerment, education, and connection — all while giving back to a meaningful cause.

