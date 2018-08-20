Callie Blount's Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Nachos

12:13 PM, Aug 20, 2018

Callie Blount's BBQ Chicken Nachos

Callie Blount from www.luv-cooks.com shared recipes for Easy Blender BBQ Sauce, Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken and Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Nachos. (see recipes below) First make the BBQ Sauce (or use pre-packaged), make Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken, then use it to create a variety of meals including the Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Nachos. Follow Callie on her blog www.luv-cooks.com, on her YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFMi3mGDBDqH0kMimT_8huQ and on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/luvcooks/.
EASY Blender Barbecue Sauce 
What You Will Need:
  • 1 cup filtered water
  • 6 ounces tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup organic applesauce
  • 3 tablespoons molasses
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
What You Will Do:
  1. 1.Pour all ingredients into a blender and blend until completely combined. Store in a glass jar in the fridge until ready to heat up and eat!
Easy Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken )
What You Will Need:
What You Will Do:
  1. 1.Put chicken thighs and barbecue sauce in the slow cooker. Turn thighs to cover with sauce.
  2. 2.Cook on low for four hours or high for two.
  3. 3. Remove thighs, shred chicken and ENJOY!
Easy Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Nachos
 
What You Will Need:
  • Trader Joe’s Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips, Siete Foods Tortilla Chips, or Toasted Sweet Potato Rounds as chips 
  • Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Raw Cheddar Cheese or Goat’s Milk Cheddar Cheese 
  • Shredded BBQ Chicken
  • Homemade BBQ sauce (from my website)
  • Cilantro
  • Chopped Cherry Tomato
  • Diced Red Onion
  • Any other favorite toppings like diced avocado, chopped olives, hot sauce, etc.
What You Will Do: 
 
1. Preheat oven to broil.
2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Distribute sweet potato chips evenly on parchment paper.
3. Top with chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheeses of your choice.
4. Put chips in the oven to melt cheese; about 2 minutes!
5. Top with whatever yummy veggies you like! For this recipe I used cilantro, tomato, and red onion. Top with more crumbled goat cheese and enjoy!

 

 

 

