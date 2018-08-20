Callie Blount's Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Nachos

Easy Sweet Potato BBQ Chicken Nachos

What You Will Need:

Trader Joe’s Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips, Siete Foods Tortilla Chips, or Toasted Sweet Potato Rounds as chips

Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Raw Cheddar Cheese or Goat’s Milk Cheddar Cheese

Shredded BBQ Chicken

Homemade BBQ sauce (from my website)

Cilantro

Chopped Cherry Tomato

Diced Red Onion

Any other favorite toppings like diced avocado, chopped olives, hot sauce, etc.

What You Will Do:

1. Preheat oven to broil.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Distribute sweet potato chips evenly on parchment paper.

3. Top with chicken, BBQ sauce, and cheeses of your choice.

4. Put chips in the oven to melt cheese; about 2 minutes!