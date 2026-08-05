Calling all pet lovers! You can be a part of "Tails of Music City"

Nashville's pets are taking center stage in a new community fundraising project that celebrates the special bond between people and animals while supporting homeless pets in need.

Friends of MACC (Metro Animal Care and Control) is proud to announce the launch of Tails of Music City, a beautiful coffee table book featuring photographs and stories of beloved pets. The project will showcase local pets and their people photographed at iconic Nashville locations, creating a lasting tribute to the animals who enrich our lives and the city we call home.

Whether they bark, purr, hop, chirp, trot, or slither, all pets are welcome to participate. Dogs, cats, rabbits, horses, birds, reptiles, and other companion animals are invited to be part of this unique collection.

Each participant will receive a professional photo session with their pet at a Nashville landmark or meaningful local location of their choice. The participation fee is $190, and 100% of the session fee is donated directly to Friends of MACC to support programs benefiting homeless animals at Metro Animal Care and Control.

Participants will also have the opportunity to purchase additional photographs and a copy of the finished coffee table book, which will feature the stories and images of all participating pets.

Adding an extra layer of meaning, pets adopted from Metro Animal Care and Control will be recognized with a special icon throughout the book, celebrating their adoption journey and highlighting the lifesaving impact of the shelter.

Only 100 spots are available, and participation is expected to fill quickly.

About Friends of MACC

Friends of MACC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Metro Animal Care and Control through fundraising and community engagement. Funds raised help provide medical care, enrichment, foster support, and other resources that improve the lives of homeless animals in Nashville.

To Participate