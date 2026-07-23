Calling All Vintage Lovers! Check Out The Treasures At N.B. Goods!

Calling all vintage lovers - we've got the perfect shop for you!

Brittany made a stop in East Nashville to check out N.B. Goods, a local vintage shop that not only buys and sells locally sourced vintage pieces - they also MAKE them!

Owner and Founder, Camille Alston, talks all about getting started from the ground up, finding her style, and working with some big names in the music industry on custom pieces.

For more information on N.B. Goods, you can visit their website at shopnbgoods.com or on Instagram @shopnbgoods