Camp Bow Wow Smyrna is located at 200 Weakley Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167. For more information call (615) 625-6230 or visit www.campbowwow.com/Smyrna. National Dog Day is Sunday, August 26 which celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed and encourages the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year from public shelters. For more information, go to www.nationaldogday.com.