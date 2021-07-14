Lynn showed crafts kids can make in a free virtual creative camp. As a part of Camp Creatology, Michael’s is hosting free live online crafting classes from 3pm-4pm through Friday, August 6. Each class will highlight and walk kids ages 3 and up through unique themed projects from start to finish. Find recordings of the free online crafting classes at www.Michaels.com/CampCreatology. You can catch Lynn sharing simple and easy crafts weekly on Michael's Stores Facebook page and on her weekly 60-minute Facebook live show Life with Lynn Lilly on Craft Box Girls Facebook Page .