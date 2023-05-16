Camp to Help Children and Teens Who Stutter

Jack Henderson, speech language pathologist at the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and Director of Camp TALKS cleared up some misconceptions about people who stutter. Camp T.A.L.K.S: Talking and Learning with Kids Who Stutter is a week-long day camp for children and teens who stutter (8-16) and their families. The Camp runs the first full week of June at the Bill Wilkerson Center. It is an opportunity to meet and interact in an environment that is accepting, supportive, positive, and fun. Parents and family meet Monday morning and Friday afternoon, the week of Camp. They will meet to discuss stuttering, share their stories, and talk about how to better support their children's journeys with their stuttering. To sign up for Camp T.A.L.K.S, go to https://www.vumc.org/hearingandspeechsciences/camp-talks. For more information on stuttering, visit these websites: https://westutter.org/, https://www.stutteringhelp.org/, https://www.friendswhostutter.org/.