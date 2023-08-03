Candle Care Tips

Ranger Station founder and perfumer Steve Soderholm gave tips on burning candles. Ranger Station is the Nashville Fragrance House that pioneered the idea of a candle in a reusable cocktail glass. Ranger Station is located at 2905 12th Ave. So. #106 Nashville, TN 37204. To order candles online, or for more information, visit https://rangerstation.co/.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 12:44:02-04
Ranger Station founder and perfumer Steve Soderholm gave tips on burning candles. Ranger Station is the Nashville Fragrance House that pioneered the idea of a candle in a reusable cocktail glass. Ranger Station is located at 2905 12th Ave. So. #106 Nashville, TN 37204. To order candles online, or for more information, visit https://rangerstation.co/.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.