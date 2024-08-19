Watch Now
Cape Coast Coffee Co. makes us a delicious Lavender Honey latte!

Talk of the Town
Shannon Sanders Jr. Joins us on the show to tell us about his new canned brew coffee called Cape Coast Coffee Co. He has a incredible story having taken his coffee shop legacy from Ghana and expanded it to Nashville! To learn more visit capecoast.co

