Captain Barry "Butch" Wilmore talks about new memoir "Stuck in Space"

Retired NASA Captain Barry "Butch" Wilmore stops by Talk of the Town to discuss why he wanted to share his story, "Stuck in Space."

When a mission planned for eight days stretched into nearly a year, Butch wasn't sustained by circumstance; he was steadied by calling. Stuck in Space is not the record of a crisis survived but a testimony of divine providence, a reminder that what feels unexpected to us is never unexpected to God. Through personal stories, gentle humor, middle-Tennessee charm, and deep biblical conviction, Butch invites readers to see that trials are not detours from God's will but often the very means by which He prepares us.

The book is set to be released on March 17th

You can pre-order "Stuck in Space: An Astronaut's Hope Through the Unexpected"

https://www.amazon.com/Stuck-Space-Astronauts-Through-Unexpected/dp/1967496048/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0

