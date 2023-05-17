Car Accident Survivor Shares Her Story

Author Christina Martinez talked about her new memoir that details her remarkable journey to finding true joy following a car accident that left her badly disfigured. Christina will be signing copies of her memoir Shattered Pieces Everywhere on Wednesday, May 17 from 5:30pm-7pm at Landmark Booksellers, 114 East Main Street, Franklin, TN. Shattered Pieces Everywhere by Christina Martinez is available wherever you buy books. Go to www.ChristinaMariaMartinez.com for more information. Follow Christina Maria Martinez on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

