Adventure Science Center CEO Steve Hinkley gave us a tour of the science center’s new Car Culture exhibit. Adventure Science Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a collaboration with the National Corvette Museum. The Car Culture exhibit features seven Corvettes ranging from 1954 to 2019 and explores the science and technology of cars. The exhibit runs through November 28. For tickets or more information, visit www.adventuresci.org/car-culture. Follow @AdventureScienceCenter on Facebook, @adventuresci on Instagram and Twitter. Adventure Science Center is located at 800 Fort Negley Blvd. Nashville, TN 37203.