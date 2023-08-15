Career Center Clothing Drive

Beka Crocket director of the MTSU Career Development Center talked about the university’s development of a Career Closet for students seeking internships or first jobs post-graduation. The MTSU Career Development Center wants students to be able to put their best foot forward when seeking that internship or first job post-graduation. MTSU is holding a Clothing Drive to supply the Career Closet on Thursday, August 17 from 8am to 4pm at the MTSU Alumni House, (2263 Middle Tennessee Boulevard). Park and drop off- it’s that easy! Bring in your gently used formal interview attire. Clothing must be on hangers. Dry cleaning is preferred! High need items include women’s blouses, belts, plus size attire, and blazers without shoulder pads plus men’s tall slacks and 28-32 waisted slacks. All donations are welcome! At the Career Closet, students may acquire one (1) full outfit each school year. Student workers and/or Career Center staff are available to assist in finding professional attire that meets the student’s needs. For more information, email Kim Collins at kim.collins@mtsu.edu or call (615) 898-5467.

