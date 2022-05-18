Careers for Women in Television and Film

Lynda Evjen and Kelly Lang previewed the Southern Women in Film and Television Summit. Connect with professionals in the Film, Television and Music industries through workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities at the Southern Women in Film and Television (SWIFT) Summit at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel on May 19-22. Enjoy informative Panels like Reinventing Your Career, Women in the Director’s Chair and Business Opportunities for Women in Film & TV. Hear inspiring keynote speeches, view new films by female film makers and enjoy music performances, a fashion extravaganza featuring well known designers and network with successful film industry leaders from all over the South. COST: Registration: $150 (includes all sessions and awards dinner), at the door $175. [CT1] For tickets and more information visit, www.swiftsummit.net.

Country singer songwriter Kelly Lang is one of the award recipients at the SWIFT Summit. For more information on her music, and herinspirational book, I'm Not Going Anywhere, visit https://kellylang.net/

