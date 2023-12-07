Watch Now
Caring for Colored Hair in The Winter

We get advice from Justin Anderson
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:28:41-05

Celebrity colorist Justin Anderson gave tips on how to care for colored hair during the colder dry months and get the best shine for your locks. Justin is the Co-Founder of the hair care brand dpHUE. You can shop Justin's products here: https://dphue.com/. Justin Anderson’s client roster includes Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Kristin Cavallari and more. Follow @justinanderson on Instagram.

