Caring for Colored Hair in The Winter

Celebrity colorist Justin Anderson gave tips on how to care for colored hair during the colder dry months and get the best shine for your locks. Justin is the Co-Founder of the hair care brand dpHUE. You can shop Justin's products here: https://dphue.com/. Justin Anderson’s client roster includes Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Kristin Cavallari and more. Follow @justinanderson on Instagram.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:28:41-05
Celebrity colorist Justin Anderson gave tips on how to care for colored hair during the colder dry months and get the best shine for your locks. Justin is the Co-Founder of the hair care brand dpHUE. You can shop Justin's products here: https://dphue.com/. Justin Anderson’s client roster includes Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Miley Cyrus, Kristin Cavallari and more. Follow @justinanderson on Instagram.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.