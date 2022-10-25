Watch Now
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega Pen Their First Children's Book

Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 25, 2022
Celebrity couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega talked about co-writing their first children's book inspired by their firstborn son Ocean, and their intentional family life in Hawaii. Ocean’s World: An Island Tale of Discovery and Adventure by Carlos and Alexa PenaVega is available wherever you buy books. Follow @vegaalexa and @therealcarlospena on Instagram.

