Carlos and Alexa PenaVega Pen Their First Children's Book

Celebrity couple Carlos and Alexa PenaVega talked about co-writing their first children's book inspired by their firstborn son Ocean, and their intentional family life in Hawaii. Ocean’s World: An Island Tale of Discovery and Adventure by Carlos and Alexa PenaVega is available wherever you buy books. Follow @vegaalexa and @therealcarlospena on Instagram.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:46:18-04
