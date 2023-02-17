Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Carrot Cake Swirled Cream Cheese Bars. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931) 759-7394 or visit, https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant.

Carrot Cake Swirled Cheesecake Bars

Serves 9

Carrot Cake layer:

½ cup (one stick) butter, melted

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 cup plain flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg, freshly grated if possible

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded carrots, finely grated

Cheesecake Swirl layer:

8 oz cream cheese, room temperature

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg yolk

¾ teaspoon vanilla

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8” baking pan with non-stick spray and set aside. Also line the pan with parchment paper and lightly spray with non-stick again.

2. In a medium bowl, melt the butter in the microwave. Add the brown sugar & stir to mix.

3. Stir in the whole egg and vanilla.

4. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and salt. Add the butter/brown sugar mixture and stir until completely combined.

5. Fold in the shredded carrots. Set aside.

6. In a medium bowl, add the cream cheese & sugar and beat with a mixer until smooth.

7. Add the egg yolk and vanilla. Beat until smooth & creamy.

Assemble:

1. Add about half the carrot batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

2. Add half the cheesecake to the carrot batter by dropping dollops of this mixture over the carrot batter in the pan.

3. Add the remaining carrot cake batter on top of the cheesecake batter and around the cheesecake batter.

4. Add the remaining cheesecake batter by adding dollops on top of the carrot cake batter.

5. Using a knife, swirl the batters together. Swirl as much or as little as you like.

6. Bake for 35-40 minutes until the edges are golden brown. There will be very little jiggle to the center.

7. Cool completely before cutting. Store in airtight container in the refrigerator.