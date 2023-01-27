Personal chef and culinary instructor Trish Marzella made Cast Iron Cherry Pear Cornmeal Cobbler. Trish is the founder of Adventure Cooks offering on-site cooking experiences that lets guests choose their own adventures. To learn more, follow Trish on Instagram @adventurecooks and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TrishCooksBooks.

CHERRY PEAR CORNMEAL COBBLER

INGREDIENTS

Fruit Filling:

1/2 cup butter

6 ripe pears, cut into slices

2 cups pitted sweet cherries

1 tablespoon ground cardamom

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/2 cup water

Lemon zest

Cornmeal Cobbler Top:

1/2 cup butter unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup self-rising buttermilk cornmeal

1/4 cup milk

ASSEMBLY:

Combine cornmeal, sugar in a bowl. Using a fork or hands, mix the butter chunks into the flour until a sandy consistency throughout the mix. In a small bowl combine vanilla and milk then add to the cornmeal.

Assemble filling ingredients. Heat butter in 9” cast iron skillet on medium high heat. Add pears, lemon juice, and cardamom. Stir until pears soften. Add cherries, sugar, and water. Reduce heat.

Add cobbler top by using a small ice scream scoop or two spoons.

For oven finish: Bake at 450 degrees for 15 minutes or until cornmeal cobbler is golden brown.

For stove top finish: Cover with foil or lid. Cook on low heat for 20-25 minutes.