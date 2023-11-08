Catch the Air Force military band, Wild Blue Country, at the Grand Ole Opry

We talked to members of Wild Blue Country, the Air Force military band about performing at the Grand Ole Opry. Wild Blue Country will be performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11 at 7pm. Click here for tickets: https://www.opry.com/artists/wild-blue-country. A favorite in country music circles, Wild Blue Country has regularly been featured on the Grand Ole Opry. Wild Blue Country is the United States Air Force Academy's commercial band of active-duty musicians whose mission is to support the Air Force, and its Academy, both stateside and abroad. To learn more about Wild Blue Country visit, https://www.music.af.mil/Wild-Blue-Country/.

