Catching up with the winner of "Survivor" season 46, Kenzie Petty

Only one contestant can take home the one million dollar prize and the title of season 46 'Survivor' winner!

Kenzie Petty outwit, outplayed, and outlasted 17 other castaways as she competed in a number of team and individual challenges, and created alliances to secure her spot in the final three.

ABOUT 'SURVIVOR'

