CBS's Superfan to Feature Shania Twain

SUPERFAN hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight gave us a preview of tonight’s episode featuring Shania Twain. SUPERFAN is a new CBS one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan. SUPERFAN airs Wednesdays at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 12:48:31-04
