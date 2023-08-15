Watch Now
CBS's Superfan to Feature Shania Twain

We learn about the game show like no other
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 12:48:31-04

SUPERFAN hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight gave us a preview of tonight’s episode featuring Shania Twain. SUPERFAN is a new CBS one-hour unscripted series that features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan. SUPERFAN airs Wednesdays at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.

