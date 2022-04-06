CeCe Winans Visits Us in Studio

Multi-award-winning recording artist CeCe Winans talked about her recent Grammy wins, new single and the women’s conference she’s hosting in celebration of Mother’s Day. CeCe Winans is set to host the first Generations Live conference on Friday, May 6 at 7pm and Saturday, May 7 at 10am at Bethel World Outreach, 5670 Granny White Pike Nashville, TN. The two-day event is designed to connect women from different generations with transforming wisdom and love, in celebration of Mother’s Day. Registration is $99 in-person and Livestream $39. Go to www.compassionlive.com/generations to register or for more information. CeCe's new single, “I’ve Got Joy” is available now, along with the Digital Streaming Deluxe Edition of her album, Believe For It.