cëcret by ce gallery at Merritt Mansion

Art curator Clarence Edward from cëcret by ce gallery talked about his latest exhibit showing at Merritt Mansion. We also talked to Marteja Bailey and Marlen Lugo, two of the artists with artwork in the exhibit. The current cëcret by ce gallery exhibit at Merritt Mansion runs through Thursday, June 8, followed by other art exhibitions through September. To visit cëcret by cë gallery at Merritt Mansion, email info@cegallery.co to book an appointment. Merritt Mansion is located in at 441 Humphreys St. in the Wedgewood Houston (WeHo) area. To see more artwork from the artist we met Marlen Lugo's website www.marlenlugo.com and IG: magiclava, and Marteja Bailey's website is www.artbymarteja.com and Instagram: _artbymarteja. The original Clarence Edward Ce Gallery is located at 112 Gallatin Pike S Nashville, TN 37115. Go to www.cegallery.co to learn more.