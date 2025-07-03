Celebrate Christmas in July with your favorite Hallmark stars!

Celebrate Christmas in July with Hallmark and an all-star lineup of your favorite Hallmark stars as they set sail in the new original documentary series, Christmas at Sea.

Viewers will meet cruisers with unforgettable stories -- a surprise proposal and wedding, lifelong best friends on a long-awaited girls’ trip, a teenage grandson celebrating his 16th birthday with both grandmothers, and more -- as they set sail for the ultimate fan adventure.

Along the way, fans take part in festive events like carol-oke, holiday trivia challenges, and Christmas competitions, all while mingling with an all-star lineup of Hallmark talent including Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, Paul Campbell, Taylor Cole, Nikki DeLoach, Sarah Drew, Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, and Andrew Walker. From on-deck meet-and-greets to behind-the-scenes moments with beloved stars, CHRISTMAS AT SEA brings the magic of Hallmark to life on the high seas in a joyful celebration of the season and the fans who make it special.

Watch Christmas at Sea premiering Monday July 7th on Hallmark and streaming next day on Hallmark +