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Celebrate Easter with JW Marriott Nashville!

JW Marriott Easter Brunch
JW Marriott Easter Brunch
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This festive Easter brunch buffet celebrates the flavors of the season with a vibrant spread that feels both elevated and inviting, complemented by live music throughout the afternoon.
Thoughtfully prepared starters, a signature carving station, fresh seafood, spring vegetables, indulgent brunch classics, and an array of decadent pastries and house-made sweets create a well-rounded experience designed to delight every palate.

Younger guests can enjoy a selection of kid-friendly favorites, along with an
Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn with hunts at 12:30PM and 2:30PM.
With brunch available between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, this joyful Easter gathering promises an afternoon of indulgence, connection, and cherished moments in the heart of Music City.

Sunday April 5th, 2026

11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reservations can be made here
https://www.jwmarriottnashvilledining.com/easter-jw

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