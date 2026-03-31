Celebrate Easter with JW Marriott Nashville!

This festive Easter brunch buffet celebrates the flavors of the season with a vibrant spread that feels both elevated and inviting, complemented by live music throughout the afternoon.

Thoughtfully prepared starters, a signature carving station, fresh seafood, spring vegetables, indulgent brunch classics, and an array of decadent pastries and house-made sweets create a well-rounded experience designed to delight every palate.

Younger guests can enjoy a selection of kid-friendly favorites, along with an

Easter Egg Hunt on the lawn with hunts at 12:30PM and 2:30PM.

With brunch available between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, this joyful Easter gathering promises an afternoon of indulgence, connection, and cherished moments in the heart of Music City.

Sunday April 5th, 2026

11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reservations can be made here

https://www.jwmarriottnashvilledining.com/easter-jw