Celebrate International Dog Day with Ranger Station's new pet-care collection

It is time to celebrate your furry best friend for International Dog Day! Nashville fragrance spot, Ranger Station, is teaming up with Wags & Walks for a new Bark Ranger pet-care collection!
Available online and at their 12 South location the collection includes a candle, dog shampoo and deodorizing spray. A part of the net proceeds from the collection goes to Wags & Walks.

