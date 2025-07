Celebrate this Sunday and get free chicken fingers at any Raising Canes location! They stop by to tell us about the deal!

Cane’s is giving every customer an extra Chicken Finger with the purchase of a Box Combo® — no code, coupon or limits required. The more Box Combos ordered, the more free Chicken Fingers received! Sunday July 27th!

To learn more visit

https://www.raisingcanes.com/home/