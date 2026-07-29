Celebrate National Lasagna Day with The Sicilian Butcher

We are celebrating National Lasagna Day with The Sicilian Butcher and their famous 10 layer Lasagna al Forno!

This month, The Sicilian Butcher has unveiled a reimagined menu by Chef Joey Maggiore and Chef Omar Bernal, featuring new housemade pastas, signature entrées, pizzas, antipasti and handcrafted beverages.

Festa di Pranzo is now available daily from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., offering a two-course lunch for $21.

Guests can also enjoy all-day Happy Hour in the bar featuring discounted drinks, Sicilian tapas, pizzas and the popular Vino for Two special, which includes a bottle of house wine paired with a curated meat and cheese board for $21.

