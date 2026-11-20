The Pancake Pantry’s Christmas edition of Pickin’ at the Pantry, coming up on December 3 with a festive holiday menu!

The Christmas edition of the Pickin’ at the Pantry is Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at its Hillsboro Village location. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

In the spirit of the holidays, Pancake Pantry is partnering with The Toy Store, a seasonal extension of The Store’s mission, to collect new, unwrapped toys as well as wrapping paper and supplies.

Tickets/Website: ThePancakePantry.com

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