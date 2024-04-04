Watch Now
Celebrate the solar eclipse with new ice cream flavors

Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 04, 2024
Jeni's Ice Cream has come out with a new line of flavors in time for the Solar Eclipse!
The Punk Stargonaut collection is inspired by a fictional flight through the
galaxy — where Jeni’s gathered all the alien fruit they could find, brought it back to Earth, and turned it into colorful, cosmic ice creams.

The flavors are familiar and somewhat recognizable but are layered in such a way that they taste wholly new and exciting. A completely new ice cream flavor experience designed to enhance a customer’s discovery of new flavors to love.

The collection will launch in time to enjoy the celebration of the upcoming solar
eclipse and super new moon.

Order the ice cream flavors here https://jenis.com/

