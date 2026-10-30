Celebrate The Trailer Park Food Truck Cart's one-year anniversary tonight!

The Trailer Park is throwing a big celebration tonight for their one-year anniversary!

In their first year, the Trailer Park food truck park has grown from 9 food trucks to 20. Tonight they will be celebrating with live music, giveaways, and more!

The first 25 customers at the bar get a coupon for a free t shirt from the THE SHIRT BUS the next 25 get a free trailer park exclusive cookie from Dirty Dough - Lebanon, TN the next 25 get an embroidered bandanna with our logo from Linen & Lettering In addition all trucks will be doing a truck or treat for kids in costume, the Balloon Artist & Face painting will be doing balloon art, there will be a Photo Booth, Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda will be on site giving samples Tequila Cop will be on site giving samples Goldie + Cy will be on site welding permanent tennis bracelets and we will have a special trailer park tumbler cocktail for purchase in a collectible cup.

1600 Callis Rd. , Lebanon, TN,

The party starts at 6 p.m.

https://thetrailerparktn.com/