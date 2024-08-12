Celebrate Vinyl Record Day with the Nissan Foundation

Today is National Vinyl Record Day, and car company, Nissan, is celebrating with a limited-edition vinyl creation! Nissan is releasing a limited-edition lofi music LP, "Driven by Electric Beats," to celebrate National Vinyl Record Day and support the National Museum of African American Music. The album is a collaboration between artists Dope Candi and Harold “HB” Burns from Nissan’s Electric Beats program, promoting diversity in music production. The limited edition vinyl features a unique zoetrope pattern that animates while it spins, with artwork depicting a man and woman behind the wheel of the Nissan Ariya.

Inspired by driving in the morning and evening, all proceeds from sales of the vinyl are donated to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and both Dope Candi and Harold “HB” Burns, who’s also featured on the LP, are part of Nissan’s Electric Beats program, an initiative that supports up-and-coming Black musicians.

The album, "Driven by Electric Beats" is available for $23 both online and in-store at The Groove in Nashville and also online and in-store at the National Musem of African American Music.