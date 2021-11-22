Bestselling author Ann Patchett talked about her new book of essay and celebrating 10 years of Parnassus Books. These Precious Days by Ann Patchett will be available starting Tuesday, November 23 wherever you buy books. Parnassus Books is celebrating its 10th anniversary and in honor of their shop dogs, they're releasing the book The Shop Dogs of Parnassus. The Shop Dogs of Parnassus is a limited edition and only available through Parnassus Books. Sales of The Shop Dogs of Parnassus will benefit the Parnassus Foundation, which provides books to schools and underserved communities. For more information, go to https://parnassusmusing.net/2021/11/07/the-shop-dogs-of-parnassus/#more-33924.