Celebrating 150 Years of Fisk Jubilee Singers

Fisk Jubilee Singers musical director Dr. Paul Kwami talked about the iconic ensemble’s 150-year anniversary and the new commemorative book released in honor of that milestone. The limited-edition commemorative book, Heritage & Honor: 150 Year Story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers takes readers on a journey through the group’s history. The book is available in two formats — a Limited Edition Hardcover and Collector’s Edition (only 1,000 individually numbered copies of the collector’s edition are available). Here’s a link to purchase a copy: https://www.fiskjubileesingers150.com/. There will be a book signing open to the public on Wednesday, June 29 from 2pm- 4pm at the Fisk University Book Store, (1000 17th Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37208).