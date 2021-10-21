Celebrating 25 Years with Deana Carter

Country singer Deana Carter talked about the re-release of her hit album “Did I Shave My Legs for This”. The album comes out November 5. Deana will be performing at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, November 18. For tickets go to www.ryman.com, to pre-order the album go to https://deanacarter.lnk.to/DidIShave25th.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:45:30-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.