Celebrating 50 Years of Y&R

Daytime Emmy Award winning actor Peter Bergman talked about how The Young and the Restless will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Watch the anniversary celebration on The Young & the Restless with special episodes beginning Thursday, March 23. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30am on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com for more information.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:12:22-04
