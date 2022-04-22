Celebrating Black Owned Businesses

Hadley park is the place to be this weekend! Get a preview of the community event showcasing black-owned businesses for day of shopping, eating and family fun! For the People Community event will be at Hadley Park in April 23 from 8 am until 5 pm. This community event will feature local talent performing, Bounce houses, Face painting, free games and gifts with over 70+ black owned businesses. This event is free to the public. Bring your whole family and make it a family day out!