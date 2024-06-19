Celebrating Juneteenth & delicious deals with local black-owned restaurants

24 black-owned local restaurants have been celebrating the Juneteenth holiday during the final day of the Taste of Freedom Restaurant Week! We are cooking up something tasty to celebrate with Raheym Jones and Willie Sims Jr.

The Original Memphis Wings is one of 24 Black-owned restaurants participating in Taste of Freedom Restaurant Week, running June 9-19. Organized by Juneteenth615 [juneteenth615.com] as a prelude to the event of the same name on June 19 at Fort Negley, Taste of Freedom Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned restaurants with special, commemorative prices for the holiday.

